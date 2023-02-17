TROY, Mo. — Jeremiah Poniewaz is settling into his new home quite nicely.

After averaging nearly eight points per game last season for Kirkwood, the junior guard is scoring almost 10 points per game for Francis Howell and has stepped it up even more lately.

Poniewaz tied his career-high by dropping in 20 points for the second time in three games to help lead the Vikings to a 63-59 win over Troy in a key late-season GAC South contest Friday night in Lincoln County.

“Getting to know the program was hard at the start. Coach (Grant) Agbo is a very good coach, but he would be on me,” Poniewaz said. “I always feel good with the ball in my hands. I would say I got a very high IQ, so if the ball is in my hands, I'll make a play. Whenever I need to go get a bucket, I'll just do what I can.”

Howell (16-9 overall, 8-2 league) won its conference finale against a Troy team it had lost to two previous times this season.

The Vikings have won four games in a row and eight of the last 10, thanks in large part to Poniewaz's late-season surge.

“Last year with Gabe James, around this time is when he really started blossoming, so it just takes time being comfortable with each other,” Agbo said. “He just have to understands that some games it's gonna be like this and some games it's gonna be different. When you've never been in that role before, it just takes some time adjusting.”

Troy (19-5, 8-1) suffered its largest loss of the season Friday.

The Trojans' five losses this year have been by a combined 13 points.

“It's tough. Hat's off to Howell,” Troy coach Tim Gilmore said. “They came out ultra-physical with us, which we struggled with. We knew it was going to be that type of game and we didn't respond very well. We got it close down the stretch, but you've just got to finish it off. It's a learning thing, for sure.”

The first quarter was back and forth with five ties and a pair of lead changes. Howell led 16-15 after the first eight minutes when Dwight Lomax Jr. hit one of two free throws with 16.3 seconds remaining.

Troy regained the lead on a bucket by Tyler Moore near the midway point of the second quarter, but Howell closed the first half on 14-6 run. Poniewaz had 12 points in the second quarter on his way to 17 in the first half.

The Vikings took their biggest lead of the night into the halftime locker room when Owen Larrigan drilled a 3-pointer just ahead of the buzzer to make it 36-29.

Larrigan's other eight points all came in the crucial fourth quarter as he finished with 11 points off the bench.

“Owen might be the craziest dude you ever meet,” Agbo said. “It's always good for him because anytime he hits a shot, he starts talking and is a great energy guy. He always has energy no matter what's going on. Owen's got the stuff. He's an asset to the team. He's a team-first guy. He'll do anything you ask, if it's play one minute or 20 minutes. He's always ready.”

The lead was as many as eight points three minutes into the third quarter before the Trojans cut it back to one on an Andrew Moore three-point play with 1 minute, 35 seconds left.

But Howell would carry a 49-44 lead into the fourth quarter on the strength of an amazing play by Jude James to end the third. James missed a pair of free throws with 1.5 seconds left, but hustled to grab the rebound and knocked home a buzzer-beating fade shot.

“That's just Jude and his instincts,” Agbo said. “He's not the best free throw shooter, so he timed it pretty well. His strength in being a high-prospect football player makes him go get one. Those are the type of things that have to happen in order to beat a great team.”

Howell stretched the lead back out to seven before Troy finally got a little sustained momentum and tied the game 54-54 on a 3-pointer by Andrew Moore with 3:14 to play.

“That was a huge shot by Andrew and a key point in the game,” Gilmore said. “But, we've got to roll with that momentum. We just looked like we were one step slow on every single thing we were trying to do.”

The Vikings got a big lay-up by Cole Schultz in traffic the next time down the court to regain the lead for good and hit five of seven free throws in the final 1:04 of the game to earn the hard-fought victory.

“We needed it, honestly,” Agbo said. “We're not being talked about at all as one of the top teams. We've got five games that we've lost under one possession and that's against teams in the top 10. So, we've been feeling like we're right there. We're a silent giant and we like our chances. I guess we've got some people's attention now.”

Troy missed out on a chance to keep its perfect conference season alive, as well as a shot at clinching its first league title since 2013. But, the Trojans have one more conference game remaining and can clinch the GAC South outright with a win Tuesday night at Francis Howell North (7-17, 1-7).

“We talk all the time about how you've got to learn from adversity. Just as much as you celebrate the good, you've got to celebrate the bad and understand what went wrong when you're back in that moment,” Gilmore said. “Tuesday, we have a chance to win it outright. We just talked in the locker room about how you're gonna respond because that's 90 percent of it. This is a chance to be resilient.”

Francis Howell 63, Troy Buchanan 59