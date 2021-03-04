Practice makes perfect as Edwardsville knocks off East St. Louis in SWC showdown

The blazing offense shot nearly 60 percent from the field with senior Brennen Weller scoring a game-high 18 points. The 6-foot-5 guard opened up the game with a straight-away 3-pointer that set the tone.

"I like to get going early and start off on the right foot," Weller said. "Sometimes these guys look for me to set the tone and I try to do that."

Edwardsville hit six 3-pointers in the first half, going 6-for-12 from long range against the trapping and swarming East St. Louis defense.

"We have to be prepared for pressure because of the league we play in," Battas said. "We have older and tough guys who kept their cool in those traps."

The Flyers cut the double-digit deficit to seven points midway through the fourth quarter, but could never get over the hump.

"We were out of sync and didn't play well," East St. Louis coach Mark Chambers said.

The Flyers honored six seniors in their final home game of the shortened season. Chambers was pleased with the perseverance that the seniors showed throughout the last two years.

"They've been through a lot of adversity," Chambers said. "Just to stick together and believe in the program and themselves. I'm really proud of them."