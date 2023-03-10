SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jay Blossom had an inkling.

The Principia boys basketball coach said earlier this week he thought the bright lights and big stage of a state final four would not be too much for his young and inexperienced squad.

The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame coach was correct, as the Panthers withstood a furious comeback attempt by Plattsburg and held on for a 65-63 win in a Class 2 semifinal game Friday afternoon at Hammons Student Center on the campus of Missouri State University.

“I thought that was a really high-level semifinal game and probably a little more exciting than an old guy like me needs, but we survived somehow,” Blossom said. “I'm glad the clock hit zero because we were on survival mode.”

The Panthers (25-6) advanced to the first state final in program history and will face Salisbury (28-3) for the Class 2 championship at 6 p.m. Saturday at MSU's JQH Arena.

“It's very exciting as a freshman to be able get this opportunity because some people don't get it,” Principia freshman guard Jaedyn Jones said. “Coach pushes us every day, so I feel like we've earned it.”

In just its second final four appearance, Plattsburg (30-1) was dealt its first loss of the season.

“I told the guys it ain't nothing to hold our heads down about. We didn't get to this point for no reason,” Tigers coach Twydell Love Jr. said. “These guys won 30 games this year. Not too many people in the state have done that this year. You always want to be perfect, but it's rare to have the perfect outcome.”

Thanks to a 16-rebound effort by senior forward Stephen Okoro, the Panthers held a decisive 39-19 advantage on the glass.

“When I found out I had a (size) advantage, the thing I could do was get rebounds quickly and help my teammates get points,” Okoro said. “I was happy getting all the rebounds today.”

Freshman leading scorer Jaylen Edwards did his normal thing with 22 points and fellow frosh Jones added 14 points, while Okoro had 9 points and freshman Ron Henry added 8 points.

“Last year, most of our freshmen played up on the big AAU circuit, so we're kind of used to playing against bigger people,” Jones said.

Isaiah Howard was tremendous all game long for the Tigers. Howard came in averaging 27 points per game and he bested that with 29 against the Panthers on 10-of-20 shooting from the floor.

Howard had 10 points in a fast-flowing, entertaining first quarter that ended with Plattsburg up 18-17.

“Me and my parents talked before the game about how I had to set the tone early,” Howard said. “It was a big game and I was trying to start fast because we've had a couple slow starts.”

Edwards, though, was up to the task with 8 points in the first quarter as he went toe-to-toe with Howard.

“I got into a rhythm during the warm-ups,” Edwards said.

And the contributions continued in the second quarter as Ivan Vashschenko came off the bench to knock down a couple of big shots as the Panthers outscored the Tigers 13-7 to take a 30-25 lead into the locker room.

“He hasn't had a chance to play a lot in super close games like that,” Blossom said. “If you look at those, those are the difference. Our depth is something that we're obviously still developing, so huge minutes from him.”

Plattsburg tied it early in the third quarter, but a 12-2 run over the next 4 minutes, 27 seconds gave Principia its biggest lead of the night at 42-32.

Okoro made his presence known with a huge putback to start the fourth quarter, giving the Panthers a nine-point lead, but the Tigers kept chipping away and got their deficit down to one point, 64-63, with 14.6 seconds left.

Ben Akoro made one of two free throws with 8.5 seconds left to put Principia up two and give Plattsburg the option to shoot for a tie or a win at the end of regulation.

The Tigers would end up with the latter option, as Jackson Lewis lined up a good look at a 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left, but it bounced off the rim and out.

“If he knocks that down, we're having a different conversation here,” Love said. “But, Jack has hit some big shots for us all year long and there's no need for him to hang his head. It just didn't fall.”

The Panthers got the rebound, missed two free throws with 0.3 ticks left and watched Howard's desperation 3-point attempt go offline as the Principia faithful could finally exhale after what has sometimes been a trying week because of the hubbub surrounding Cooter's protest of the Panthers' quarterfinal win due to a scoring error.

“It's been a long week, to be honest, but we tried to shield it from our kids and we had really good practices,” Blossom said. “I'm just really proud of them. To have four freshmen out there the entire game and play in that environment is pretty special.”

