SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The clock struck midnight for Cinderella.

A 55-46 loss to Salisbury in the Missouri Class 2 championship Saturday night at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University brought to an end the incredible rags-to-riches journey for the Principia boys basketball team this season.

“This has been a special year,” Panthers first-year coach Jay Blossom said. “Thousands and thousands of basketball players and coaches never get a chance to go to the final four. This hurts badly when you get second, but when they look back on it, they'll see they did something that's never been done here and they should be really proud of it.”

After a combined record of 15-70 the last four seasons and its first winning record in 13 years this season, the Panthers finished this magical campaign with a 25-7 mark and its first trip to a state final four.

“This season has been something incredible,” said senior reserve guard Ivan Vashschenko, who came to Principia in August from Ukraine. “The whole time after the beginning of the year, I didn't know what to expect, but when I met Coach Blossom and (assistant) Coach (Scott) Stallcup, it was the biggest gift I could get ever from life.”

In capturing its second state title in program history, Salisbury (29-3) had an equally endearing story this weekend in the Ozarks.

Salisbury suffered a devastating blow Monday when junior forward London White died just three days after his team's quarterfinal win over Weaubleau. His funeral is scheduled for this Tuesday.

“I'm probably just gonna collapse. I've tried to be strong. I think I only broke down with them once. At the same time, I don't think it hurts for guys to look at each other every once in a while and say, 'I love you,' ” Salisbury coach Kenny Wyatt said. “It was really important for us as a team to hear from London's family that they wanted us to come. When we got that, I just felt like the team pulled together. I knew we were gonna come down here and give it everything we had. I just didn't know if we could handle the mental part, and I really feel like we did.”

Blossom got choked up when giving credit to Salisbury.

“It almost feels right that they won the thing, to be honest with you,” he said. “Congrats to Salisbury for the win and just for what they've gone through this week. I can't imagine.”

White's No. 20 jersey was draped over a chair at the end of the Salisbury bench that also adorned his sneakers, and his mother, Lindsey Falls, was on the court at game's end to receive her son's first-place medal.

And there's this — for the second straight day at the Class 2 final four, Salisbury entered the fourth quarter tied and for the second straight day the Panthers scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to win going away.

“Are you serious? OK. I don't know, that's unbelievable,” Wyatt said. “He was with us, I guess. That seems like too much to be a coincidence.”

The game turned on its ear in the decisive fourth quarter, a period in which Principia was outscored 20-11.

“I thought we did some good things, but what really got us in trouble — and it got us in trouble a lot this year — is we struggled with pressure,” Blossom said. “It almost cost us in the semifinal game. And we struggled with pressure today, and that's where they got their separation.”

Hayden Wooldridge tallied the first three points of the final stanza, Cooper Francis scored successive buckets in transition and Mason Stapleton banked in a shot for a 9-0 run that staked Salisbury to a 44-35 lead just more than three minutes in.

Principia cut the lead to three on a 3-pointer by Jaedyn Jones with 1 minute and 40 seconds left to play, but Wooldridge's layup 16 seconds later sent Salisbury on a game-clinching 9-2 surge.

“I really thought offensively in our half-court sets, we really weren't too good this weekend,” Wyatt said. “But this team always seems to stay close and we tend to make a run in the fourth quarter at the right time.”

The game went back and forth in the opening eight minutes with three lead changes and one tie at the end of the first quarter at 12-12.

Principia had a strong first four minutes of the second quarter, but struggled in the second four minutes.

Okoro had a pair of buckets as part of a 6-0 run that put Principia up 18-12 at halfway mark, but a transition dunk got Salisbury going on a 11-4 run to close the first half.

Ron Henry did manage a pair of baskets in the final minute of the second quarter, including a jumper with 26.2 seconds left, that made it a 23-22 lead for Salisbury at the half.

Salisbury leading scorer Cooper Francis had 10 of his game-high 21 points in the opening half.

“I knew we had to start off hot against them,” he said. “Especially in this environment, you don't want to get down. I tried to do what I could, but everyone contributed.”

Okoro and Vashschenko are Principia's lone seniors this year. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Okoro finished with a double-double of 14 points and 21 rebounds in the title game.

“He is going to be hard to replace because he's the best rebounder I've ever coached. He is a monster in there,” Blossom said. “I think a lot of people are missing out on him because I think he has a really bright future in front of him.”

The rest of the core will be back for another run at it next season for Principia, a team that featured four freshman starters and another freshman who was the first reserve off the bench.

“We're gonna be in the gym a lot over the summer to put all the work in and make sure we come back next year,” Jones said. “We're gonna be back next year and we're gonna win it.”

Missouri Class 2 state championship: Salisbury 55, Principia 46