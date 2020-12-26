Priory battles past Summit to stay unbeaten

“With our big out of the game, as a guard I felt I needed to go up and get rebounds for us and stop their second chance opportunities,” said Fort, who tied Grewe for the team lead with seven rebounds.

But Summit was ready for Wilmsen and Priory in the third quarter.

The Falcons deflected passes and contested shots, and when Roth drained a 3-pointer in the closing seconds, Summit led 33-29 heading into the fourth quarter.

Last season, Wilmsen averaged 16.2 points per game but often found himself on the bench in foul trouble, committing at least four fouls in a game 10 times.

On Saturday, his two fouls were the most he has committed in the five games he has played so far this season.

“He’s really become conscious of that and knows he has to be on the floor,” Priory coach Bobby McCormack said. “He’s become more of a guy that alters a shot instead of blocks a shot, and that’s what keeps him in the game.”

And what kept Priory in the game Saturday was the overall play of the supporting cast, which never trailed by more than six points and gave Wilmsen a chance to be the difference maker in the final possessions.