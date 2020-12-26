Priory battles past Summit to stay unbeaten

Reaching the 1,000-point club was quite an odyssey for Priory senior Harrison Wilmsen.
Needing only seven points to reach the milestone, Wilmsen was one of two Priory players who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, and the team suspended activities for 14 days.
Upon returning to action Saturday against Summit, Wilmsen sat out the first half. When he eventually joined the game in the third quarter, he faced ferocious double and triple teams — and that was before he caught the ball.
“Whenever I turned, I’d run into a (player), so I definitely had to figure out how to score,” Wilmsen said.
Wilmsen figured out how to score 14 second-half points, including nine in the final 4 minutes and 15 seconds, as Priory rallied to defeat Summit 42-38 in the Affton Round Robin Holiday Boys Basketball Tournament.
Priory (5-0), which officially changed its mascot to Ravens on Dec. 16, has won its first five games of a season for the first time since 2016.
When Summit senior guard Luke Roth drove to hoop and lofted a rainbow over the outstretched arm of the 6-foot-9 Wilmsen, he delivered both a healthy fist pump and a two-point lead for the Falcons with just under five minutes to play.
That is when Wilmsen went to work.
With a defender both behind and in front of him, Wilmsen stopped passing out of double teams and instead powered through them. He converted a tough jump hook to tie the score at 35 for his 1,000th career point. On the next possession, he spun out of a double team for a baseline bank shot to tie the game at 37.
“Whatever I have to do to help the team, I’m not going to let another team stop me," Wilmsen said. "I just had to keep working.”
Priory came out of a timeout in a man-to-man defense for the first time in the game and forced a missed shot, and on the ensuing possession, junior Jahaad Fort looked for a hot Wilmsen.
From the midcourt stripe, Fort lofted a perfect lob pass over the outstretched arms of two Summit defenders and into the hands of Wilmsen, who put Priory ahead to stay with a kiss off the glass.
“They were double, triple, quadruple-teaming him so I just had to find the open man, and with my vision, I feel like I can find the open man at any time,” Fort said.
Trailing 39-37, Summit had its chances in the final 20 seconds.
After being fouled attempting a three-pointer, junior Drew Krobath made only one of three free throws. Then, after forcing a Priory turnover, the Falcons made a miscue on the sideline inbounds pass and never had a chance at a final shot.
“We had an opportunity with five seconds to go and we made a mistake, but it wasn’t so much that we had that turnover, it was empty possessions and second-chance points," said Summit coach Sam Haug, who himself returned to the sideline after missing three games because of a bout with COVID-19. "Our message after the game was that every possession matters.”
Wilmsen came into the game leading the area with 32.8 points per game and was an unexpected non-starter for Haug.
“It was a total surprise to us. He’s a difference maker and one of the best players in the St. Louis area,” Haug said. “Our game plan the last three practices was to figure out what we could do to stop (Wilmsen).”
Summit looked to capitalize on his absence in the first half, but the apparent advantages of playing without the Priory big man patrolling the paint did not materialize.
Also playing without starting guard Myles Kee, Priory received a huge offensive contribution from senior Gabe Kemna, who scored 12 first half points, and the Ravens entered halftime trailing 19-18.
“I knew I had to step up," Kemna said. "Our coaches had confidence in me, and I felt obligated to step in and take my shots.”
Summit (4-2), which entered the game having secured double-digit offensive rebound totals in its previous four games, was outrebounded in the first half as Priory sophomore Gerard Grewe and Fort crashed the defensive glass in Wilmsen’s absence.
“With our big out of the game, as a guard I felt I needed to go up and get rebounds for us and stop their second chance opportunities,” said Fort, who tied Grewe for the team lead with seven rebounds.
But Summit was ready for Wilmsen and Priory in the third quarter.
The Falcons deflected passes and contested shots, and when Roth drained a 3-pointer in the closing seconds, Summit led 33-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
Last season, Wilmsen averaged 16.2 points per game but often found himself on the bench in foul trouble, committing at least four fouls in a game 10 times.
On Saturday, his two fouls were the most he has committed in the five games he has played so far this season.
“He’s really become conscious of that and knows he has to be on the floor,” Priory coach Bobby McCormack said. “He’s become more of a guy that alters a shot instead of blocks a shot, and that’s what keeps him in the game.”
And what kept Priory in the game Saturday was the overall play of the supporting cast, which never trailed by more than six points and gave Wilmsen a chance to be the difference maker in the final possessions.
“It’s been quite a while since we’ve been with these guys, and I thought our guys really sucked it up and held it together until the big guy came back,” McCormack said. “I’m really happy with the win and the way the guys played.”