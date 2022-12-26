Priory locks down on defense to muscle past Summit in Affton Round Robin

AFFTON — Playing strong defense gets the attention of Priory veteran boys basketball coach Bob McCormack.

His Ravens received his stamp of approval with a 50-36 victory over Summit on Monday morning in the opening round of the Affton Holiday Round Robin.

"I thought we played with a lot of energy," McCormack said. "We said before the game, if our offense isn't clicking here early in the morning, our defense better be air tight. And, I thought it was. You're supposed to win games when you hold a good shooting team like Summit to 36 points.

And we did that this morning."

Junior Christian Gonzalez paced Priory with 17 points. Senior Maxwell Lipe added 14 points for the Ravens, who improved to 3-4 this season. Summit fell to 4-3.

"It's a little bit of an adjustment to play this early in the morning," McCormack said. "It was a little cool in here. We got out there early and we like to break a sweat in our warmups. We are a well-conditioned team to play the type of defense that we do."

Priory held a slim 20-18 lead at halftime. After a McCormack speech, the adjustments were made.

"We had eight turnovers in the first half," Lipe said. "Too many. Coach told us to tighten things up. We got the ball moving a little bit more. We got to the hoop a little bit more. We finished under the rim. We stuck with our defensive intensity."

The Ravens employed a 2-3 zone that flummoxed the Falcons. Summit hit just seven of 25 shots from the floor in the second half.

"When you're small, you got to be able to get to the ball defensively," McCormack said. "We got to their shooters and got into their legs a little bit. They're a good ballclub. I'm really proud of the way our guys played."

Gonzalez said the halftime talk fired up the Ravens.

"We were way strong to play after coach motivated us," Gonzalez said. "He said we needed to be more aggressive and rebound more. We needed to play stronger defense. I think we did a good job of guarding them inside out. They didn't have much of a choice but to shoot 3's."

Summit coach Sam Haug praised Priory for its performance.

"I thought Priory played pretty well," Haug said. "I thought they played really hard. They shot the ball really well, better than we had seen them shoot. I thought our team looked like they hadn't been on a basketball floor in four days. They should be able to box out. They should be able to stand in front of their man and deal with those little things. We just didn't play very well today. We acted like we were better than Priory and we weren't."

Priory, the six-time defending tourney champion, returns to action at 9 a.m. Tuesday to play host Affton followed at 10:30 a.m. by Hancock meeting Summit. Affton tipped off the event with a 87-32 win over Hancock. The affair has been held every year since 2002.

The teams combined for five lead changes in the tightly played first half. A 5-0 run gave the Falcons their biggest lead at 13-9.

A basket by Lipe gave Priory the lead for good at 14-13.

"Max has been with me and he's kind of a coach on the floor for us," McCormack said. "He's a heck of a basketball player and he's a heck of a baseball player. I can only imagine if he only played basketball year-round how good he would be. He's a tremendous leader for us."

Lipe's field goal was part of an 11-0 run that pushed the Priory lead to 20-13 lead with 3 minutes remaining in the first half.

Summit scored the final five points to pull within a field goal at intermission.

"It was a little bit of a chess match there in the first half," McCormack said.

The second half was all Priory. A 9-0 run gave the Ravens a 32-22 advantage. A 3-point field goal by junior Ethan Lewis, who scored nine points, with 2 seconds showing in the period put Priory on top 37-26 heading in the final eight minutes.

Priory outscored Summit 13-10 in the fourth quarter to nail down the victory.

"It was the same story in both halves," Haug said. "We weren't very good on either end of the floor."

On the other hand, the Ravens were happy with their showing.

"We played good all-around team basketball," Lipe said. "This game was a good win for us. I know we have a good history in this tournament. We're going to try and keep that tradition going."

The play of Gonzalez in the game stood out to McCormack.

"Christian really came to play today," McCormack said. "He's kind of our bread and butter on both ends of the floor. He can score inside and outside. I'm really proud of him. He just started playing basketball three or four years ago. He's a quick learner. He gives us a different dimension."