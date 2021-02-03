Priory pulls away from Normandy in second half of rematch

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Harrison Wilmsen made sure nothing was left to chance this time.
Four days after Wilmsen converted a layup at the buzzer to give Priory a stunning one-point win over Normandy in the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament third-place game, Wilmsen notched his 13th double-double in 17 games with 32 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Ravens to a 64-54 win over the Vikings in the teams' nonconference rematch Wednesday night at Priory's Corley Gym.
“I thought that was a really good team win,” said Wilmsen, a 6-foot-9 senior standout who leads the area with an average of 24.9 points per game. “There was a couple possessions when the ball was just flying. We had trouble with that earlier in the season because it's kind of a whole new offense this year. But I think we have a really talented group. Probably the best team I've ever played with. We have a really high ceiling.”
Priory (14-3), the No. 9 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, won for the fourth time in five games on the heels of a 2-3 skid that followed a 9-0 start to the season.
“I thought late we kind of handled their pressure,” Ravens coach Bobby McCormack said. “I think in the second half we may have hit one perimeter jump shot. It was layups and power moves from the post and getting to the line.”
The Ravens were without second-leading scorer Jahaad Fort (12.5 points per game) for the fourth successive game due to a COVID-19 quarantine. Junior Jimmy Temprano and senior Myles Kee continued their strong play in his absence, scoring 11 and 10 points, respectively, and sophomore Gerard Grewe also added eight points.
“Jimmy has just been so steady, and Miles as well,” McCormack said. “Jimmy really understands the game. He's got great basketball IQ. There's nothing flashy about him, but he's really getting the job done for us.”
For Kee, it was his fifth consecutive contest with double-digit points after compiling just two such efforts in the first 11 games of the season.
“With Jahaad being out, I've kind of put it on myself to kind of pick it up and score a little bit more,” Kee said. “As much as I love Jahaad, I think this is a really good learning experience with him being out because we have people like Jimmy making shots now and it just adds more depth to our bench, which is great for districts.”
Temprano is in his first year on varsity and Wednesday marked his first time scoring in double digits.
“I had a couple turnovers in the second half, so I was frustrated with that, but I thought it was pretty good overall,” he said. “My teammates found me for some open baskets. It was just a good team win overall.”
Normandy (3-9) kept things close but ended up falling to 0-6 in games decided by 10 points or less.
“We don't know how to win right now. We're working, though, but there's a lot of things that you have to fix when you're trying to change a culture,” Vikings coach Cary Lewis Jr. said. “Priory was much tougher. They did all the little things to win that you don't see in the box score. They were diving on the floor. They kicked our butts on the boards offensively. They just wanted it more.”
The first half belonged to Wilmsen and Normandy senior guard Jamaray Davenport.
Wilmsen scored 19 points in the first 16 minutes, including a lay-in just ahead of the halftime buzzer to cap an 8-0 run for a 32-25 lead after the Vikings had taken their only lead of the night on a Davenport 3-pointer with three minutes left.
“He's really recognizing what his strengths are,” McCormack said of Wilmsen. “He's just a real pleasure to coach. He makes everybody better because there's so much attention drawn to him. He passed the ball tonight and really did what we needed him to do.”
Davenport was even better, scoring 22 of Normandy's 25 first-half points to account for 88 percent of its scoring. Wilmsen was awed by his counterpart's output.
“That was insane,” Wilmsen said. “That was like NBA 2K. He was just making shots. That's a hell of a player. That's what big-time players do.”
Davenport finished with 28 points, meaning he was held to just six points in the second half.
Davenport has scored 20 or more points six times, including a season-high 33 against Rock Bridge on Jan. 26, and is averaging 20.4 points per game, which is on the cusp of the area top 10.
“I don't care what anybody says, he's a top-five guard in the state of Missouri, hands down,” Lewis said. “He's an unknown commodity in St. Louis. He's a phenomenal kid and phenomenal player.”
Priory scored the first six points of the second half to extend its run to 14-0 and its lead to 13 at 38-25. Normandy nearly erased that lead in the next three minutes with a 13-2 run that culminated in a trey by Davenport to cut it to 40-38.
Davenport's final points of the night, a 3-pointer with 1:56 left in the third quarter, was followed by an 8-2 Priory run to close the quarter with a 52-43 advantage.
The teams played an even fourth quarter and the Ravens' lead never got below seven as they held off a Vikings team that will be join them later this month in the ultra-tough Class 4 District 5 tournament that also includes MICDS, Westminster, Whitfield and John Burroughs.
“We've played some heavy hitters this year, so it's going to pay off in the end. I like to say 'greater later,' ” Lewis said. “This is good for us. I don't care what anybody says, our district is the toughest district in Class 4. Period. We'll have more tough games, so we'll be ready for it.”