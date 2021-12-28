Priory reserves spark huge run that leads to tournament win over host Affton

AFFTON — Priory basketball coach Bob McCormack didn't like what he saw from his starting five on Tuesday morning.
So he went to his bench in quick fashion for five new players.
After coming in just 2 minutes, 11 seconds into the Ravens' matchup with host Affton in the middle game of the three-day Affton Holiday Round-Robin, the Priory reserves rattled off a game-changing 24-3 run to spark the Ravens to a 71-37 victory over the Cougars.
“I've done that a little bit in the past — not that often — and it's just one of those things that gave us a great boost,” McCormack said. “I think that's why our practices have been so competitive is that really anybody that we put on the floor is capable of making an impact.”
The Priory bench outscored its starters 29-23 in the first half and 39-32 for the game. The main reason for the surge was the play of Christian Gonzalez. The 6-foot-3 sophomore forward had a career-high 19 points and scored 12 of the 24 points during a late first-quarter run.
“We came out ready to play,” Gonzalez said. “We didn't want to disappoint coach even more, so we had to come and bring the energy off the bench. I feel like it was a great opportunity to show what I can do and get more minutes.”
Gonzalez, who missed three games early this season, came into Tuesday's game second on the Ravens with a scoring average of 10.5 points per game even though he did not start even one contest. That average jumped to 12.2 after his outing against the Cougars.
“He's a young man that's not even driving yet, but he makes me look like a pretty good coach sometimes,” McCormack said. “He's a young man that works hard, understands the game and is extremely talented.”
Senior guard James Wong also had a big game off the bench for the Ravens (6-2) with 12 points, including eight in the first quarter. Jahaad Fort and Matthew Politte were the only starters in double figures with 11 points apiece.
Affton (5-3), which got nine points from Jack Laue and eight points from Banks Wilson, looked good early Tuesday, jumping out to a 9-4 lead. But, that's when the Priory reserves took over and turned the five-point deficit into a 16-point lead by the end of the first quarter.
“Priory's always a nice team, especially when they shoot the ball like they did,” Cougars coach Jay Laue said. “Kind of what we were hoping for is maybe they wouldn't come out hitting the ball and luckily they didn't. We got up, but Bobby put his next five in and they responded really well. For the last few minutes of that first quarter, I felt like we lost what we had going.”
The strong offensive output continued into the second quarter with the Ravens outscoring the Cougars 24-14 to hang 52 first-half points on the board and double-up Affton 52-26 at the break, showing no ill-effects from the 9 a.m. tip time.
“I'm kind of used to it because I've been playing AAU since seventh grade, so I always played a lot of early-morning games,” Gonzalez said.
Priory enjoyed a 17-6 scoring advantage in the third quarter to increase its lead to 37 as the entire fourth quarter was played with a running clock.
The Ravens improved to 2-0 in the tourney and will play Hancock on Wednesday morning. The Cougars are 1-1 in the tournament with a Wednesday morning date with Summit.
“That's what's good about this tournament is we have three games in three days. Yesterday, we won by 30-something (over Hancock). Today, we lost by 30-something. So tomorrow, maybe we'll tie,” Laue said with a laugh. “I told the kids you've got to have a short memory. If we can come out of this going 2-1, that gets us to 6-3 for the year and that's something we haven't been for a while. I'm anxious to see how the boys respond tomorrow.”