Priory reserves spark huge run that leads to tournament win over host Affton

Gonzalez, who missed three games early this season, came into Tuesday's game second on the Ravens with a scoring average of 10.5 points per game even though he did not start even one contest. That average jumped to 12.2 after his outing against the Cougars.

“He's a young man that's not even driving yet, but he makes me look like a pretty good coach sometimes,” McCormack said. “He's a young man that works hard, understands the game and is extremely talented.”

Senior guard James Wong also had a big game off the bench for the Ravens (6-2) with 12 points, including eight in the first quarter. Jahaad Fort and Matthew Politte were the only starters in double figures with 11 points apiece.

Affton (5-3), which got nine points from Jack Laue and eight points from Banks Wilson, looked good early Tuesday, jumping out to a 9-4 lead. But, that's when the Priory reserves took over and turned the five-point deficit into a 16-point lead by the end of the first quarter.