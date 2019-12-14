Priory's Jahaad Fort makes a bounce pass past Alton Marquette's Asher Linkous during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory's Harrison Wilmsen works the ball during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory's Harrison Wilmsen stakes his ground during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory's Myles Kee breaks down the lane during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory's Jahaad Fort works the ball near mid court during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory's Myles Kee puts up a shot during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory's Jahaad Fort attempts a three point shot during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory's Charlie Ferrick pulls back from Alton Marquette's Davin Thompson during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory coach Bobby McCormick has a word with an official during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Alton Marquette's Davin Thompson tosses it by Priory's Jahaad Fort during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory's Michael Spencer comes down with a rebound during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory's Harry Thome works the ball while Alton Marquette's Ronan Stork defends during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Alton Marquette's Iggy McGee defends against Priory's Charlie Ferrick during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory's Nick Murphy puts up a jump shot during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory's Jahaad Fort makes a bounce pass past Alton Marquette's Asher Linkous during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Priory's Harrison Wilmsen works the ball during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Priory's Harrison Wilmsen stakes his ground during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Priory's Myles Kee breaks down the lane during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Priory's Jahaad Fort works the ball near mid court during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Priory's Myles Kee puts up a shot during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Priory's Jahaad Fort attempts a three point shot during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Priory's Charlie Ferrick pulls back from Alton Marquette's Davin Thompson during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Priory coach Bobby McCormick has a word with an official during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Alton Marquette's Davin Thompson tosses it by Priory's Jahaad Fort during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Priory's Michael Spencer comes down with a rebound during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Priory's Harry Thome works the ball while Alton Marquette's Ronan Stork defends during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Alton Marquette's Iggy McGee defends against Priory's Charlie Ferrick during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Priory's Nick Murphy puts up a jump shot during a boys basketball game of the 3rd annual Sager Strong Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
LADUE — The 2-3 zone is often considered a passive defense, employed when post players are in foul trouble or guards are having trouble containing the dribbler.
The 2-3 zone defense of the Priory Rebels is everything but passive.
Trapping at half court and along the sidelines, the Rebels generated 10 steals, limited Alton Marquette to 21 percent shooting and held the Explorers to just 10 points through three quarters in a 40-24 victory at the Sager Strong Shootout at MICDS on Saturday.
“We just like to put on a lot of pressure, and when we trap, everyone rotates over and tries to cover the next guy,” said senior Charlie Ferrick, who led the Rebels with four steals. “We get a lot of steals and a lot of easy baskets.”
The Priory defense began to generate easy baskets almost immediately. Trailing 2-0, junior guard Myles Kee intercepted a wayward pass and converted a layup on the break. Moments later, sophomore Jahaad Fort invaded the passing lane and set up a Ferrick triple that put the Rebels ahead to stay.
Kee, Fort and Ferrick combined for nine steals, many of which led to points in transition.
“We just try to bring a lot of energy and whenever the ball is the air, we’re trying to get it, get into our transition offense and get layups,” Kee said.
Priory (4-1) went on a 22-4 run to close out the half, holding Alton Marquette to 3-for-16 shooting and 0-for-10 from long range.
The Explorers were actually 0-for-18 before hitting their first 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter.
“I think it really comes down to our practice, working on our rotations,” Fort said. “Our bench players really help us get better (at practice) and we try to come out in games and be really feisty.”
Offensively, Priory was more than just a transition team. Quickly swinging the ball side-to-side, the Rebels were able to create mismatches for 6-foot-8 center Harrison Wilmsen, who scored 11 points, and driving lanes for Ferrick, who scored a game-high 15 points.
“We had a lot more movement today setting good screens and cutting off those screens,” Ferrick said. “We do better against a man-to-man defense so using those screens in a man-to-man setting really helped.”
The Rebels shot 50 percent from the field after shooting just 32 percent Friday night in a 33-32 victory over Lutheran St. Charles. The only place that seemed to bother the Priory shooters was the free-throw line where they went a dismal 4-for-19.
Alton Marquette (6-3) was playing without two key contributors, junior Cortez Harris and senior Spencer Cox, who both missed the game with ankle injuries. The Explorers were led by senior Brett Terry, who had 12 points and 11 rebounds, but the rest of the lineup made just five of 31 shots.
“Our kids tried to compete, we’re just having trouble making shots,” Alton Marquette coach Steve Medford said. “Our kids didn’t guard too badly, ultimately it just comes down to us making some baskets and we couldn’t do it.”
Priory has begun the season 4-1 for the first time since 2016-17, and with a balanced offense and smothering defense, the Rebels are looking to improve upon their 17-8 record from last year.
“We’re playing a lot more as a team this year,” Ferrick said. “Everyone is working well together and points are coming because of ball movement. It’s been a pretty good year.”