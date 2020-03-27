Public High League Large all-conference

Public High League, Large division, 2020 boys basketball all-conference:
Newcomer of the year: Tre’Von Love, jr., Vashon
FIRST TEAM
Cam'Ron Flether, sr., Vashon
Phillip Russell, sr., Vashon
Kobe Clark, sr., Vashon
Elijah Bishop, sr., Soldan
Justyn Boyd, sr., Roosevelt
Nicholas Kern, jr., Vashon
SECOND TEAM
Kionte Cole, sr., Gateway STEM
Dajuan Fields, jr., Miller Career
Recko Bailey, sr., Vashon
Phillip March, jr., Soldan
Ezekiel Henning, sr., Carnahan
Osiris Mahr, jr., Miller Career
THIRD TEAM
Christopher Rogers, sr., Carnahan
Dylan Martin, jr., Soldan
Kelin Hill, sr., Miller Career
Nathaniel Norman, sr., Vashon
Calieb Martin, sr., Roosevelt
Cornelius Jones, sr., Gateway STEM
