Public High League Large all-conference

Public High League, Large division, 2020 boys basketball all-conference:

Newcomer of the year: Tre’Von Love, jr., Vashon

FIRST TEAM

Cam'Ron Flether, sr., Vashon

Phillip Russell, sr., Vashon

Kobe Clark, sr., Vashon

Elijah Bishop, sr., Soldan

Justyn Boyd, sr., Roosevelt

Nicholas Kern, jr., Vashon

SECOND TEAM

Kionte Cole, sr., Gateway STEM

Dajuan Fields, jr., Miller Career

Recko Bailey, sr., Vashon

Phillip March, jr., Soldan

Ezekiel Henning, sr., Carnahan

Osiris Mahr, jr., Miller Career

THIRD TEAM

Christopher Rogers, sr., Carnahan

Dylan Martin, jr., Soldan

Kelin Hill, sr., Miller Career

Nathaniel Norman, sr., Vashon

Calieb Martin, sr., Roosevelt

Cornelius Jones, sr., Gateway STEM

Sports