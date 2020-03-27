Public High League Small all-conference

Public High League, Small division, 2020 boys basketball all-conference:
SUPERLATIVES
Co-Players of the year: Shaun Isom, sr., Metro; Aaric Norman, sr., McKinley
Co-Newcomers of the year: Amari Foluke, fr., Metro; D’Andre Lockett, jr., Medicine and Bioscience
6th man of the year: Justin Boyle, so., Metro
Coach of the year: Drew Simmons, McKinley
FIRST TEAM
Isom, Metro
Tyler Jones, sr., McKinley
Aaric Norman, sr., McKinley
Haiden Williams, sr., McKinley
Jalen Scott, sr., Northwest
SECOND TEAM
Dialo McGee, so., Cleveland
Tyrese Walker, sr., Cleveland
Derek Bunting, jr., Medicine and Bioscience
Derryl Howard, so., McKinley
Jeremiah Ford, sr., Sumner
