Public High League Small all-conference
Public High League, Small division, 2020 boys basketball all-conference:

SUPERLATIVES

Co-Players of the year: Shaun Isom, sr., Metro; Aaric Norman, sr., McKinley

Co-Newcomers of the year: Amari Foluke, fr., Metro; D’Andre Lockett, jr., Medicine and Bioscience

6th man of the year: Justin Boyle, so., Metro

Coach of the year: Drew Simmons, McKinley

FIRST TEAM

Isom, Metro

Tyler Jones, sr., McKinley

Aaric Norman, sr., McKinley

Haiden Williams, sr., McKinley

Jalen Scott, sr., Northwest

SECOND TEAM

Dialo McGee, so., Cleveland

Tyrese Walker, sr., Cleveland

Derek Bunting, jr., Medicine and Bioscience

Derryl Howard, so., McKinley

Jeremiah Ford, sr., Sumner

