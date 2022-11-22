Pugh's calm hand leads St. Charles to season-opening win over rival St. Charles West

ST. CHARLES — Nik Pugh had some ice water in his veins late Tuesday night.

With the 11 p.m. hour not far away, the St. Charles senior guard knocked down four big free throws in the final 2 minutes and 18 seconds of overtime, including the game-tying and game-winning freebies with 27.9 seconds to play, to lift the Pirates to a 57-56 win over GAC North rival St. Charles West in the team's annual Turkey Tip-off game at West.

“It's exciting doing it one last time as a group with all your friends and your team,” Pugh said. “It just feels good to get that win. The whole game, we stuck together and kept fighting.”

After winning the GAC North last season and getting this season off on the right foot, St. Charles (1-0 overall, 1-0 GAC North) has now won three straight meetings against its rival. Pugh has had a big, veteran hand in each win, averaging 11.7 points in the three games, including a team-high 17 points Tuesday.

“Nik's one of our captains and one of our main four-year guys,” Pirates coach Rick Foster said. “Two big free throws there at the end and he's a guy that's just grown and gotten better. I'm just proud of him. He's a tough guy.”

West (0-1, 0-1) has a strong senior leadership trio in Andre Montemayor, Barry Thomas Jr. and Whitfield transfer Nick Lewis, and each scored in double figures Tuesday with Thomas leading the way with 20 points, followed by Lewis (18) and Montemayor (11), as the latter two fouled out in overtime.

“They're buddies and they're to a point in their career where they just want to win,” Warriors coach Pat Steinhoff said. “So, I think we'll be just fine. I would look out for us down the stretch.”

It was West that jumped out to a strong start, forging a 16-7 lead after the first quarter. The St. Charles offense finally came to life in a 20-point second quarter to allow the Pirates to cut their deficit down to three at 30-27 at the break.

The Warriors stretched their lead back out to seven midway through the third quarter, but an 11-2 surge gave the Pirates a 39-37 lead after Chris Ketchum's putback off a missed free throw.

After West regained the lead entering the fourth quarter, Ketchum again had a putback off a missed free throw to give his team some momentum in the early stages of the fourth.

“(Ketchum) is athletic and his arms are as long as this hallway, so he can get to balls,” Foster said. “He tipped the ball near the end (of overtime) and got a huge steal.”

St. Charles held the lead for most of the fourth quarter, but five of six missed free throws, including a pair with 22.2 seconds left, opened the door for West and Lewis sent the game to overtime by burying a 3 at the buzzer.

“You could see it in his eyes. I looked up and there were seven seconds left when he got it and you could tell he just kind of told (Thomas Jr.), who was exhausted, to just kind of get out of his way and he put it up,” Steinhoff said. “That's (Lewis). We haven't had him for a very long time, but we've had him long enough to know he's tough as nails and he wants the basketball.”

Elijah Leech got the first bucket of the extra session for St. Charles before a conventional three-point play by Thomas and a putback by Amir Martin gave West a three-point lead. But Pugh hit a pair of free throws and Jordan Rowe knocked down one of two to tie it at 54-54 with 1:30 remaining.

Down one with 30 seconds to go, the Pirates stole an inbounds pass off Ketchum's tip and Pugh missed a 3, but he went to the line a few seconds later. He calmly sank both of those while West fans tried and failed to rattle him during the shots.

“I just take a deep breath, focus on the rim, cancel everything out and hit the free throw,” Pugh said.

The Warriors had a chance at victory, but Thomas' 3 just ahead of the buzzer was off the mark and the Pirates survived what could have been a devastating blow after not closing out the win in regulation.

“My chest hurts,” Foster said. “We've played this game for 30, 40 years, whatever it's been now and it's always like this every year. It's close and you can never count anybody out. It doesn't matter who's got talent or whatever, it's going to be close and competitive with a full house. It's a great way to start. Always will be.”