Purvey scores 36 as Webster Groves wins 10th in a row over Kirkwood

Webster Groves led 47-24 at halftime and opened up a 69-40 lead to start the fourth quarter. Making the Statesmen’s scoring output that much more impressive was senior guard and captain Matt Enright spent much of the night in foul trouble. He didn’t score until the third quarter and not long after he did he picked up his third foul and went back to the bench. He finished the game with two points in limited minutes.

Sophomore guard Gianni Ferentinos knocked down 11 combined 3-pointers in back-to-back games last week. He had two points on a pair of free throws Friday night.

With those two pieces contributing, but not scoring, it was up to the other Statesmen to pick it up. Junior guard CJ Lang had nine points, three rebounds, four assists, five steals and a block. Junior guard Jalen Purvey had nine points, six rebounds and a block.

“I think it means if anyone has their best defender on any one of us we can use any other as a threat,” Chartrand said. “Anyone can score on the court, which is good to know.”