Quick start propels Edwardsville past Quincy, into regional championship

EDWARDSVILLE — When Edwardsville went into attack mode, Quincy didn’t have an answer.
The host Tigers rode a dominating second quarter to a 54-32 win in a Class 4A Edwardsville Regional semifinal. The win avenged a one-point loss to Quincy in the Collinsville Tournament on December 28.
Edwardsville (23-9) will play O’Fallon (25-6) for the regional title on its home court at 7 p.m. Friday.
Brennan Weller scored 15 points and Jack Nafziger added 12 points for the Tigers. Most of that came during the second quarter onslaught.
“There's something in there when playoffs come around,” Weller said. “We love it and we all embraced it tonight.”
Edwardsville outscored Quincy 25-7 in the second quarter. The Tigers hit big shots, controlled the boards and turned the Blue Devils over leading to easy points in transition.
“I just thought first quarter and the second quarter was evident that we've been practicing. It was evident that our guys have been paying attention to our game plan, executing on offense, getting it to the guys that can shoot shots and then try to take their actions away on defense,” Edwardsville coach Dustin Battas said. “I thought we really did a good job guarding them.”
After a quiet first quarter, Weller, Edwardsville's leading scorer, got going in the second. He scored 12 points on four field goals and four free throws during the Tigers' dominant run.
“We knew defensively we were doing great so we just needed to see a couple shots fall and defense eventually led the offense,” Weller said. “Jalil (Roundtree) got a big steal there and got a layup basket and collectively as a group we just started getting some shots and that really helped us blow up the lead.”
Nafziger followed up a strong first quarter with two more 3-pointers and Preston Weaver sank another from beyond the arc for the Tigers.
“I just think the shots were contagious,” Nafziger said. “I mean once one person sees somebody make them, their confidence boosts and then we all start rolling.”
A Nafziger 3-ball extended the advantage to 22-7. Roundtree scored off of a steal before Nafziger drained another from long range for a 36-12 lead at halftime.
“I think in their zone you just try to exploit where you can get baskets and try to put your best on their worst if you can, and that lends itself to attacking a little bit more because you got some more space,” Battas said. “We've just been practicing always try to take what the defense gives us.”
The lead allowed Battas to spread out the minutes in the second half.
Quincy cut the deficit to 20 points late in the third quarter, but Edwardsville answered with a Gavin Reames basket right before the buzzer to choke off any possible momentum for the Blue Devils.
Brady Rupert led Quincy (16-14) with 10 points.
“Defensively, I give them a lot of credit,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “They are as sound of a defense as we've seen, as strong of a defense. You know they trust in what they're doing and have a lot of faith and you saw that tonight.”
Edwardsville scored the first six points of the first quarter and didn’t look back. Nafziger splashed home a pair of 3-pointers and Nic Hemken hit a pair of baskets to put the Tigers up 11-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Edwardsville dropped a pair to O’Fallon during the regular season.
“O’Fallon’s a great team, well coached and it's hard to score against them,” Battas said. “We hope they think we’re hard to score against as well. They got post threats and they got perimeter guys that can make shots. It's always hard for us because we have to defend the post. We’re not very big, so we'll have our hands full.
“It's been a one or two possession game both times and then they've spread us out with about a minute left and made their foul shots so hopefully it can be a one, two possession game and maybe we can just make one and that'll be the difference.”