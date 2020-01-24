Quincy Shootout: Chaminade falls to Memphis East; Hamilton Heights runs away from Mehlville

Chaminade continued to stay close as sophomore post Tarris Reed Jr. came alive. The 6-foot-8 Reed scored nine points in the final frame. He knocked down two jump shots in the final minute to keep the Red Devils within four points, but Chaminade couldn’t get the stops it needed to close the gap.

Reed finished with 19 points and six rebounds. Case tacked on seven rebounds. Kasubke had 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Sophomore guard Damien Mayo Jr. returned to action. He didn’t start the game after injuring his ankle last week but was healthy and productive enough in his minutes to get the nod to begin the second half. He finished with 10 points and six assists.

“That’s who he is. He came in and gave us some energy and effort,” Bennett said. “He hasn’t played for a little bit but it’s good to have him back. He’ll be fine.”

Bennett said the hard back-to-back games are great preparation for a potential postseason run. For the first time in a long time, the Red Devils were one-and-done in last year’s district tournament. This team needs as much seasoning as it can get for Chaminade to go where it would like. Two games in less than 24 hours is something you can’t mimic at practice.