Quincy Shootout: Chaminade falls to Memphis East; Hamilton Heights runs away from Mehlville

QUINCY, Ill. — Frank Bennett didn’t expect to sleep Friday night.
The Chaminade basketball coach and his staff were planning on pulling an all-nighter as they prepared to face Chicago Corliss at 10 a.m. Saturday morning in their second game in 18 hours at the Quincy Shootout at Quincy High.
Even without the early start, Bennett would have been restless when he laid his head down. The Red Devils’ performance Friday night saw to that.
Chaminade had a brief letdown in each half as Memphis East built an insurmountable lead and held on for a 72-69 win.
The No. 5 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Chaminade (11-3) traded the lead with Memphis East on and off in the first quarter. In the second, the Mustangs took the lead and never gave it back.
Memphis East senior guard Duane Posey was sensational as he scored inside and out. The 6-foot-7 swingman scored eight of his game-high 27 points in the period as the Mustangs put pressure on the Red Devils with every possession.
“Just little things. We didn’t box out a time or two. We turned the ball over, untimely turnovers,” Bennett said. “When you give people uncontested layups on the other end. It cracks the game open a little bit. That’s not taking anything away from them. We have to do better.”
The No. 6 team in Tennessee’s Class AAA, Memphis East (15-3) took advantage of every miss, every turnover and every mistake and made Chaminade pay for them on the scoreboard.
“I think that’s on us,” Chaminade senior guard Matteus Case said. “We weren’t playing with energy, we weren’t diving for loose balls. We weren’t playing our defense that we’re supposed to play. It weighs heavy on us in that sense.”
A 6-foot-5 shooter, Case was challenged to improve in the second half and delivered. He scored 17 of his 19 points after halftime. He knocked down four 3-pointers in the third as the Red Devils quickly ate into the Mustangs’ lead.
“The second half I was ready to catch and shoot,” Case said. “The first half I think I had two points and missed my threes. In the second half I was ready to shoot and stayed locked in.”
Senior guard Luke Kasubke canned his only 3-pointer of the game to bring Chaminade within 42-41 with 3 minutes and 43 seconds to play in the third. They were within one possession multiple times but were never able to grab the lead. Memphis East put together its own run as junior guard Tadarious Jacobs found his groove. He scored seven of his 19 points in a two-minute spurt near the end the quarter and helped the Mustangs go up 12. Case canned a 3-pointer just before the horn to make it 55-46 headed into the fourth.
Chaminade continued to stay close as sophomore post Tarris Reed Jr. came alive. The 6-foot-8 Reed scored nine points in the final frame. He knocked down two jump shots in the final minute to keep the Red Devils within four points, but Chaminade couldn’t get the stops it needed to close the gap.
Reed finished with 19 points and six rebounds. Case tacked on seven rebounds. Kasubke had 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Sophomore guard Damien Mayo Jr. returned to action. He didn’t start the game after injuring his ankle last week but was healthy and productive enough in his minutes to get the nod to begin the second half. He finished with 10 points and six assists.
“That’s who he is. He came in and gave us some energy and effort,” Bennett said. “He hasn’t played for a little bit but it’s good to have him back. He’ll be fine.”
Bennett said the hard back-to-back games are great preparation for a potential postseason run. For the first time in a long time, the Red Devils were one-and-done in last year’s district tournament. This team needs as much seasoning as it can get for Chaminade to go where it would like. Two games in less than 24 hours is something you can’t mimic at practice.
“If we’re fortunate enough to go deep into the state tournament we’re going to have a short turnaround. No excuses, we have to get the job done,” Bennett said. “I don’t care if it’s a lack of sleep or a short turnaround, whatever it is. The standard says the same and we have to meet that standard.”
HAMILTON HEIGHTS 81, MEHLVILLE 57 — The margin for error against a good team is thin.
Against an excellent team, there is no margin. Every mistake is magnified and Mehlville found that out the hard way.
After hanging with the MaxPrep’s top-ranked team in Tennessee, the Panthers blinked and found their nip and tuck game was blown wide open.
Hamilton Heights (19-2) led Mehlville 29-28 at halftime. Four minutes later, the Hawks led 47-33 and the wheels came off for the Panthers.
“Once they stretched it out we lost our composure,” Mehlville coach Andy Guethle said. “It’s something we’re going to have to improve on. The competition is with ourselves. We’re just going to learn and move on.”
Senior guard Dylan Branson was whistled for a charge and then tossed the ball on the floor at Andersson Garcia, who took the charge. Branson was hit with a technical foul. Hamilton Heights standout senior swingman Samson Ruzhentsev hit one of the two technical free throws and then 6-foot-11 sophomore post Felix Okpara threw down a dunk to kickstart the runaway.
Ruzhentsev scored a team-high 21 points as he knocked down shots from long range and threw down a dunk at the buzzer to push the lead to 58-42 at the end of the third quarter.
Okpara had 10 points, five rebounds and four blocks, several of which appeared to be open shots only to be beaten at the last second.
“We’re not going to be able to drive in there and shoot it against their 6-11 kid that can jump out of the gym,” Guethle said. “Nobody was going to go in there chest to chest with him.”
Mehlville got a big-time performance from senior 7-foot center Davion Bradford. The Kansas State signee scored 23 points and grabbed five rebounds. He scored the Panthers first 12 points as they fed him in the post.
In the second quarter, senior swingman Lamontay Daughtery provided an offensive boost. The 6-foot-7 Daughtery had 18 points and 11 rebounds.
“He makes good decisions with the ball,” Guethle said. “He didn’t try to do too much. That was the plan going in, we have to look for each other.”
Senior guard King Waller had nine points and nine steals.
Despite the result, Guethle was upbeat about what his team can take from playing a top-flight opponent like Hamilton Heights on Friday and then coming back to see Marian Catholic out of Chicago on Saturday. After the program’s first quarterfinal run last season, these are the types of games that can only help come March.
“Every team here is good. It’s what we need,” Guethle said. “We need to get exposed. The question is can we learn from it.”