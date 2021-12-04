Raines propels Timberland to first Winfield tournament title since 2018

Timberland enjoyed a fruitful first quarter, scoring 14 of the game's first 16 points and claiming a 22-5 lead after the initial eight minutes.

“Our pressure has been really good. It's been working well for us, creating turnovers,” DeWeese said. “We're really good in transition. That's where we excel, so that provides us that opportunity and it's been working this week.”

Senior guard Nate Jasper had a huge opening quarter with 11 points on a jumper and a trio of 3-pointers, including one with one second left to expand the lead to 17.

After scoring just 23 points in limited action as a junior last season, Jasper had averaged five points, including 1-of-6 from beyond the arc, in the first two games this season before his breakout performance Saturday.

“It was great because we've seen Nate do that a lot. It's just been a matter of finding it,” DeWeese said. “We shoot the basketball well typically, but we hadn't in this tournament yet. Seeing Nate jump out like that was huge for us.”

The Warriors were forced to burn two of their five timeouts in the game's first four minutes, but it did little to squash the Wolves' momentum. The slow start to the game was something Varner did not envision.