Raines propels Timberland to first Winfield tournament title since 2018

WINFIELD — AJ Raines was the quarterback of a successful Timberland football season this fall, and now he's trying to do the same for the Wolves' boys basketball team.
Raines poured in a game-high 21 points, including 13 in the third quarter, to lift Timberland to a 67-54 win over Winfield in the championship game of the Winfield Tipoff Classic tournament Saturday afternoon at Winfield High.
“I've always just been that leader on the team,” said Raines, a junior point guard. “I like doing that.”
Raines is averaging a team-leading 14.7 points so far this season for the No. 1 seed Wolves (3-0), who won their first tournament title at Winfield since 2018.
“That guy is the engine that runs the train. He's a great leader. He gets active hands on defense and he gets downhill and finds people,” Timberland coach Kyle DeWeese said. “It's a nice week for us. It's a good way to get going. It's a new group with a lot of inexperience. Anytime you can be 3-0 and get a title is awesome.”
Second-seeded Winfield (4-1) lost for a third time in three tries in its own title game.
“We had some opportunities and it just didn't go our way,” Warriors first-year coach John Varner said. “These guys have really bought in. We play fast. I like our style. It's different. I think the community has really got behind it and our players really enjoy it. Five games in, I think a lot of teams would love to be 4-1.”
Timberland enjoyed a fruitful first quarter, scoring 14 of the game's first 16 points and claiming a 22-5 lead after the initial eight minutes.
“Our pressure has been really good. It's been working well for us, creating turnovers,” DeWeese said. “We're really good in transition. That's where we excel, so that provides us that opportunity and it's been working this week.”
Senior guard Nate Jasper had a huge opening quarter with 11 points on a jumper and a trio of 3-pointers, including one with one second left to expand the lead to 17.
After scoring just 23 points in limited action as a junior last season, Jasper had averaged five points, including 1-of-6 from beyond the arc, in the first two games this season before his breakout performance Saturday.
“It was great because we've seen Nate do that a lot. It's just been a matter of finding it,” DeWeese said. “We shoot the basketball well typically, but we hadn't in this tournament yet. Seeing Nate jump out like that was huge for us.”
The Warriors were forced to burn two of their five timeouts in the game's first four minutes, but it did little to squash the Wolves' momentum. The slow start to the game was something Varner did not envision.
“We're the small school and we're gonna try to grind you out and play fast,” he said. “Ultimately, we just expended so much energy that just didn't have much at the end.”
Winfield scored the first six points of the second quarter to cut its deficit to 11, but Timberland tallied nine of the 14 points of the first half to enjoy a 31-16 lead at the half.
The Warriors could have put more of a dent in the Wolves' lead, but they made just five of 13 free throws in the opening half. Winfield made just 9 of 21 free throws in the game.
“We talk about taking care of the little things every day and we just didn't do that,” Varner said. “Shooting 9 of 21 from the free throw line was ultimately a huge dagger for us, so it's just something we have to continue to work on.”
Winfield cut it to 10 early in the third quarter and later 12, but each time Timberland had an answer.
On that second occasion, Raines hit back-to-back treys to fuel an 8-0 run that pushed the Wolves' lead back out to 20. He had three 3-pointers in his 13-point third quarter.
“I heard a lot of trash talk from the (Winfield) student section and it just fueled me to do way better,” Raines said. “Once I started hitting, it was just momentum and I just kept going from there.”
Leading 50-32 to start the fourth quarter, Raines began the final eight minutes with a scoop shot bucket and a dribble-drive kickout to senior guard Luke Busateri for a 3-pointer that made it a 23-point game and eventually sent Timberland on to a tournament championship.
“It was a great opportunity for us to build some confidence and also find out what we need to work on as our schedule continues to get tougher as the year goes on,” DeWeese said. “It was a great job of just getting that experience, feeling out roles and figuring things out with a new team that doesn't have a lot of experience yet.”