Recap: Affton beats McCluer South-Berkeley

Affton beat visiting McCluer South-Berkeley 49-31 Friday.
-
Boys basketball notebook: DuBourg stuns Westminster to keep win streak alive; Webster, Vianney in quarantine
-
Shanklin, Moore use their chemistry to power Jennings past McCluer
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 9
-
Priory pulls away from Normandy in second half of rematch
-
Illinois basketball teams set to begin play as COVID restrictions scale back
Davion Moody led the way for McCluer South-Berkeley with 11 points.
Affton (3-12) plays at Webster Groves on Monday at 5:30 p.m. McCluer South-Berkeley (0-2) travels to Parkway North on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.