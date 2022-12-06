 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Affton gets by St. Pius X

Sean LaRose had a game-high 25 points to lead Affton to a 59-56 win over visiting St. Pius X Tuesday.

The Cougars were seven of 17 (41 percent) from outside the 3-point arc, while St. Pius X hit three of 11 3s Banks Wilson also contributed 8 points to Affton's win. The leading scorers for St. Pius X were Dabrein Moss (16), Patrick Flanagan (14), James Smith (11) and John Whitman (10). The leading rebounder for Affton was Keith Watson (9). The leading rebounder for St. Pius X was John Whitman (10)

Affton (2-2) plays at home against Hancock on Tuesday, December 13 at 5:30 p.m. St. Pius X (2-3) visits De Soto on Friday at 7 p.m.

