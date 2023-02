Sean LaRose had a game-high 30 points to lead Affton to a 60-49 win over Northwest Cedar Hill Thursday at Northwest Cedar Hill.

The Cougars were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 21 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Affton was Keith Watson with 12 points.

Affton (9-12) travels to DuBourg on Thursday, February 9 at 6:30 p.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (11-10) goes on the road to play Seckman on Tuesday at 7 p.m.