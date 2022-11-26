 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Althoff defeats Danville

Taylor Powell had 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead Althoff past Danville 55-50 Saturday at Lincoln, Illinois.

The Crusaders shot 68% (17 of 25) from the field, while Danville was 20 of 35 (57%). Also finishing in double figures for Althoff was Earl Liverpool with 11 points. Devan Larkin led Danville with 19 points, while O'Shawn Jones-Winslow finished with 14 and JaVaughn Robinson added 13. The leading rebounder for Danville was O'Shawn Jones-Winslow (10)

Althoff (2-2) goes on the road to play Marion on Friday at 6 p.m.

