Recap: Althoff downs Belleville West

D'Necco Rucker had 14 points and 12 rebounds to propel Althoff past Belleville West 66-58 Wednesday at Belleville East.
The Crusaders were effective from the free throw line making 16 of 27. Also finishing in double figures for Althoff were Dainen Rucker (25) and Jordan Lewis (19). David Marshall Jr. led Belleville West with 18 points, while Damien Farley finished with 12 and Travion Hines added 10. The leading rebounders for Belleville West were Damien Farley (9) and David Marshall Jr. (8).
Althoff (4-15) travels to Collinsville on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Belleville West (5-13) goes on the road to play Hazelwood Central on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.