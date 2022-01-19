 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Althoff downs Belleville West

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

D'Necco Rucker had 14 points and 12 rebounds to propel Althoff past Belleville West 66-58 Wednesday at Belleville East.

The Crusaders were effective from the free throw line making 16 of 27. Also finishing in double figures for Althoff were Dainen Rucker (25) and Jordan Lewis (19). David Marshall Jr. led Belleville West with 18 points, while Damien Farley finished with 12 and Travion Hines added 10. The leading rebounders for Belleville West were Damien Farley (9) and David Marshall Jr. (8).

Althoff (4-15) travels to Collinsville on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Belleville West (5-13) goes on the road to play Hazelwood Central on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News