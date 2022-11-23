Recap: Alton breezes by Carnahan

Byron Stampley had a game-high 29 points to lead Alton to a 88-67 win over visiting Carnahan Wednesday.
Hot free throw shooting was a key factor for the Redbirds, who were 27 of 41 from the line. Also finishing in double figures for Alton were Jamion Everage (15), Blake Hall (11) and Tyrius Jones (10). Tavion Campbell led the way for Carnahan with 22 points and Raiveon Clark added 21.
Alton (1-0) plays at home against Jennings on Friday at 6 p.m. Carnahan (0-1) goes on the road to play Jennings on Friday at 4:30 p.m.