Recap: Alton gets by Oakville

Alton got by Oakville 42-39 Thursday at Collinsville.

Alton (2-10) travels to Granite City on Friday at 10 a.m. Oakville (3-7) goes on the road to play Granite City on Friday at 4 p.m.

