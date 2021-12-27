Recap: Alton Marquette breezes by Waterloo

Alton Marquette breezed by visiting Waterloo 44-24 Monday.
Parker Macias led the way for Alton Marquette with 17 points and Brody Hendricks added 10. Logan Calvert led the way for Waterloo with 12 points.
Alton Marquette (5-6) will host Valmeyer on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Waterloo (6-4) will host Gibault at 6:30 p.m today.
