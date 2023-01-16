Recap: Alton Marquette JV downs Litchfield StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Jan 16, 2023 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alton Marquette JV downed Litchfield 60-51 Monday at Litchfield.Litchfield (12-7) will host Greenville on Tuesday at 6 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 01-16-2023 Sports STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Kvidahl: Tatum tested at every turn as he tries to get CBC back on track The defending Class 6 state champion Cadets are looking for the right formula in their title defense. Kirkwood storms back to beat Webster Groves for first time in a decade KIRKWOOD — Sam Briscoe had no idea what awaited him Friday night when he walked into Kirkwood High’s Holley Assembly Hall. Sacred Heart-Griffin beats Chaminade in finale of the Southern Illinois Classic BELLEVILLE – Zack Hawkinson needs a little more room on his trophy wall. Boys basketball notebook: Wounded Webster Groves takes on surging Kirkwood in a rivalry-filled Friday night For all the disappointment and consternation about the Webster Groves football team’s inability to beat its neighbor Kirkwood in the annual Tu… Second-half rally helps John Burroughs end four-year skid against rival MICDS The Bombers ended a six-game losing streak to their Metro League rival. East St. Louis holds off Belleville East for rugged SWC victory BELLEVILLE — The margin for error in the Southwestern Conference is razor thin. Rickman, Dunard help Borgia rally past Priory to remain unbeaten WASHINGTON, Mo. — Dave Neier felt his heart skip a beat. Westminster leads Jackson wire to wire to win fourth consecutive Lindbergh Tournament SAPPINGTON – Colby Alpert hit the deck Thursday night. Alton Marquette rolls past Father McGivney to stay unbeaten in Gateway Metro GLEN CARBON, Ill. — Coach Cody Best wants his team to be a wide-open unit, capable of beating opponents in a variety of ways. Belleville East holds on in final seconds to edge Westminster BELLEVILLE — Jordan Pickett and the Belleville East Lancers certainly didn’t make things easy for themselves Saturday night.