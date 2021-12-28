 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Alton Marquette rolls past Valmeyer
0 comments

Recap: Alton Marquette rolls past Valmeyer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Alton Marquette rolled past visiting Valmeyer 63-36 Tuesday.

Vincent Oggero led the way for Valmeyer with 16 points and Jordan McSchooler added 11.

Alton Marquette (7-6) visits Gibault at 3:30 p.m today. Valmeyer (0-13) will host Waterloo at 2 p.m today.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News