Recap: Alton Marquette rolls past Valmeyer

Alton Marquette rolled past visiting Valmeyer 63-36 Tuesday.
Vincent Oggero led the way for Valmeyer with 16 points and Jordan McSchooler added 11.
Alton Marquette (7-6) visits Gibault at 3:30 p.m today. Valmeyer (0-13) will host Waterloo at 2 p.m today.
