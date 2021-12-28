Recap: Alton Marquette triumphs over Gibault

Alton Marquette triumphed over Gibault 63-21 Tuesday at Columbia.
-
Vianney's long-range shooting helps it knock off Eureka in Coaches vs. Cancer opener
-
COVID-19 complicates holiday tournaments across the area
-
Murphy caps dynamic day with 20 points in Columbia's tournament win over Civic Memorial
-
Lenhardt's offensive explosion lifts Waterloo to tournament win over crosstown rival Gibault
-
Oakville struggles in second half, falls to Mundelein in Collinsville tournament
The leading scorers for Alton Marquette were Parker Macias (16), Braden Kline (12), Jackson Pranger (11) and Kendall Lavender (10).
Alton Marquette (7-6) will host Hillsboro, Illinois on Tuesday, January 4 at 7:30 p.m. Gibault (7-5) plays at home against Wesclin on Tuesday, January 4 at 6:15 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.