Recap: Alton Marquette triumphs over Gibault
Alton Marquette triumphed over Gibault 63-21 Tuesday at Columbia.

The leading scorers for Alton Marquette were Parker Macias (16), Braden Kline (12), Jackson Pranger (11) and Kendall Lavender (10).

Alton Marquette (7-6) will host Hillsboro, Illinois on Tuesday, January 4 at 7:30 p.m. Gibault (7-5) plays at home against Wesclin on Tuesday, January 4 at 6:15 p.m.

