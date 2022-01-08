Recap: Alton slips past Triad

Alton slipped past visiting Triad 45-44 Saturday.
-
CBC rallies past Chicago Kenwood in Highland Shootout finale
-
Vashon suffers first lost at hands of Philadelphia toughie in Highland Shootout showdown
-
Imhotep Institute revels in trip from Philadelphia to Highland Shootout
-
Stacker, Thomas help Cardinal Ritter defeat their former Belleville East teammates
-
Boys basketball notebook: Highland Shootout set for Saturday, hopes for the best; COVID-19 spectator restrictions return
Adrian Elliott Jr. led the way for Alton with 16 points and Byron Stampley added 15.
Alton (3-12) plays at Collinsville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Triad (9-10) will host Mater Dei on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.