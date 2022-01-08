 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Alton slips past Triad
Recap: Alton slips past Triad

Alton slipped past visiting Triad 45-44 Saturday.

Adrian Elliott Jr. led the way for Alton with 16 points and Byron Stampley added 15.

Alton (3-12) plays at Collinsville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Triad (9-10) will host Mater Dei on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

