Recap: Bayless defeats Hancock

Cameron Gunter had a game-high 31 points to lead Bayless to a 61-57 win over visiting Hancock Monday.
Also finishing in double figures for Bayless were Jeremiah Strain (13) and Stacian Livingston (11).
Bayless (14-7) plays at home against Roosevelt on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
