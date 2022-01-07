 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Bayless defeats Valley Park
Bayless defeated visiting Valley Park 54-48 Friday.

Will Geary led the way for Valley Park with 22 points. The leading rebounder for Valley Park was Will Geary (11)

Bayless (4-6) plays at home against Crossroads College Prep on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Valley Park (4-8) hosts Principia on Friday, January 14 at 7 p.m.

