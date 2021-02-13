 Skip to main content
Recap: Bayless downs McCluer South-Berkeley
Recap: Bayless downs McCluer South-Berkeley

Stacian Livingston notched 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Bayless over McCluer South-Berkeley 64-55 Saturday at McCluer South-Berkeley.

Also finishing in double figures for Bayless were Jordan Grant (18) and Cameron Gunter (15). Other leading rebounders for Bayless were Cameron Gunter (15) and Inel Muratovic (8).

Bayless (12-5) hosts Gateway Legacy Christian Acade on Friday at 7 p.m. McCluer South-Berkeley (0-4) goes on the road to play Metro on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

