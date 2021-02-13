Recap: Bayless downs McCluer South-Berkeley

Stacian Livingston notched 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Bayless over McCluer South-Berkeley 64-55 Saturday at McCluer South-Berkeley.
-
Fortner's heroics help Francis Howell survive Troy's best shot in overtime thriller
-
Althoff opens season by edging Waterloo
-
Zumwalt North takes control of GAC Central race by winning at Washington
-
University City pulls out signature victory at CBC
-
Bayless beats Brentwood to secure first conference title since 1973
Also finishing in double figures for Bayless were Jordan Grant (18) and Cameron Gunter (15). Other leading rebounders for Bayless were Cameron Gunter (15) and Inel Muratovic (8).
Bayless (12-5) hosts Gateway Legacy Christian Acade on Friday at 7 p.m. McCluer South-Berkeley (0-4) goes on the road to play Metro on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.