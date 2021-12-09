 Skip to main content
Recap: Bayless handily defeats Gateway Science Academy
Jordan Grant had 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead Bayless past Gateway Science Academy 64-42 Thursday at Principia.

The Bronchos shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 14 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Bayless were Romell Ellis (14) and Jaylen Grant (10).

Bayless (2-5) plays at North County Christian on Friday at 5 p.m. Gateway Science Academy (0-4) travels to North Point on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

