Recap: Bayless handily defeats Gateway Science Academy

Jordan Grant had 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead Bayless past Gateway Science Academy 64-42 Thursday at Principia.
The Bronchos shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 14 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Bayless were Romell Ellis (14) and Jaylen Grant (10).
Bayless (2-5) plays at North County Christian on Friday at 5 p.m. Gateway Science Academy (0-4) travels to North Point on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
