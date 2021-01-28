 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Bayless handily defeats Principia
0 comments

Recap: Bayless handily defeats Principia

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Cameron Gunter posted 31 points and 14 rebounds to propel Bayless past Principia 76-52 Thursday at Principia.

The Bronchos were seven of 11 (64 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also finishing in double figures for Bayless was Stacian Livingston with 23 points. Charley Hoffman led Principia with 19 points and Noah Omondi added 12. The other leading rebounder for Bayless was Stacian Livingston (9).

Bayless (9-4) plays at home against Crossroads College Prep on Friday at 7 p.m. Principia (1-5) plays at home against MICDS on Friday, February 5 at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports