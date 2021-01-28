Recap: Bayless handily defeats Principia

Cameron Gunter posted 31 points and 14 rebounds to propel Bayless past Principia 76-52 Thursday at Principia.
The Bronchos were seven of 11 (64 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also finishing in double figures for Bayless was Stacian Livingston with 23 points. Charley Hoffman led Principia with 19 points and Noah Omondi added 12. The other leading rebounder for Bayless was Stacian Livingston (9).
Bayless (9-4) plays at home against Crossroads College Prep on Friday at 7 p.m. Principia (1-5) plays at home against MICDS on Friday, February 5 at 6 p.m.