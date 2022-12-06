Recap: Bayless rolls past North County Christian

Gregory Martin had 15 points and 22 rebounds to propel Bayless over visiting North County Christian 59-29 Tuesday.
The Bronchos hit nine of 18 free throw attempts, while the Crusaders made three of five. Also finishing in double figures for Bayless were Haroon Memic (14), Jaylen Grant (12) and David Uebari (10). Ashton McBride-Williams led the way for North County Christian with 10 points.
Bayless (2-3) plays at Bourbon on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. North County Christian (0-3) travels to Blue Knights on Thursday at 5 p.m.