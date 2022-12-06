 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Bayless rolls past North County Christian

  • 0

Gregory Martin had 15 points and 22 rebounds to propel Bayless over visiting North County Christian 59-29 Tuesday.

The Bronchos hit nine of 18 free throw attempts, while the Crusaders made three of five. Also finishing in double figures for Bayless were Haroon Memic (14), Jaylen Grant (12) and David Uebari (10). Ashton McBride-Williams led the way for North County Christian with 10 points.

Bayless (2-3) plays at Bourbon on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. North County Christian (0-3) travels to Blue Knights on Thursday at 5 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News