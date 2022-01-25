Recap: Bayless tops Valley Park

Gregory Martin posted 10 points and 11 rebounds to propel Bayless past Valley Park 61-51 Tuesday at Valley Park.
The Bronchos shot 76% (22 of 29) from the field, while Valley Park was 15 of 25 (60%). Also finishing in double figures for Bayless was Jordan Grant with 31 points. Will Geary led the way for Valley Park with 16 points and Jayden Boulding added 13. The leading rebounder for Valley Park was Will Geary (11)
Bayless (6-8) hosts Principia on Thursday at 7 p.m. Valley Park (5-10) plays at home against Brentwood on Friday at 7 p.m.