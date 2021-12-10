Recap: Bayless triumphs over North County Christian

Bayless triumphed over North County Christian 74-37 Friday at Principia.
The Bronchos were effective from the free throw line making 15 of 24. Jordan Grant led the way for Bayless with 22 points and Romell Ellis added 21. DeKaytn Calhoun was the leading scorer for North County Christian with 25 points.
Bayless (3-5) visits Affton on Friday, December 17 at 6 p.m. North County Christian (5-4) hosts Gateway Science Academy on Monday at 6 p.m.
