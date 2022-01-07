 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Belleville East beats Belleville West
0 comments

Recap: Belleville East beats Belleville West

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Belleville East beat Belleville West 59-42 Friday at Belleville West.

Jordan Pickett led Belleville East with 23 points, while Antwine Wilson finished with 16 and Tallis Lowery added 10. Damien Farley led the way for Belleville West with 11 points.

Belleville East (11-4) visits Cardinal Ritter on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Belleville West (4-10) will host Mater Dei on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tomorrow's college stars, today's athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News