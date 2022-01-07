Recap: Belleville East beats Belleville West

Belleville East beat Belleville West 59-42 Friday at Belleville West.
-
Webster Groves rolls as Purvey proves too much for Pattonville
-
Belleville East stays focused, pulls away for victory over rival Belleville West
-
Steinbach’s last-second shot lifts Ladue over Parkway Central in league opener
-
Boys basketball notebook: Highland Shootout set for Saturday, hopes for the best; COVID-19 spectator restrictions return
-
Daily performances
Jordan Pickett led Belleville East with 23 points, while Antwine Wilson finished with 16 and Tallis Lowery added 10. Damien Farley led the way for Belleville West with 11 points.
Belleville East (11-4) visits Cardinal Ritter on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Belleville West (4-10) will host Mater Dei on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.