Recap: Belleville East downs Collinsville

Belleville East downed visiting Collinsville 45-38 Saturday.
Tray Swygeart was the leading scorer for Collinsville with 21 points.
Belleville East (5-0) will host East St. Louis on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Collinsville (3-4) travels to Madison, Illinois on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
