Recap: Belleville East downs DuBourg

Jordan Pickett had a game-high 34 points to lead Belleville East to a 72-64 win over visiting DuBourg Wednesday.
Also finishing in double figures for Belleville East was Alan Mason with 12 points. LeMond Shaw led DuBourg with 20 points, while Eddie Weekly finished with 16 and Dampier Evans added 14.
Belleville East (1-0) will host Confluence on Friday at 6 p.m. DuBourg (0-1) travels to Alton on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
