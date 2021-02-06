Recap: Belleville East downs East St. Louis

Belleville East downed East St. Louis 66-57 Saturday at East St. Louis.
-
Greenville beats Roxana on last-second Lager putback in belated season opener
-
Creech drills late 3-pointer to rally Winfield past St. Charles in GAC North showdown
-
Boys basketball notebook: DuBourg stuns Westminster to keep win streak alive; Webster, Vianney in quarantine
-
Vick's career-best 24 points help Wildcats bounce back from loss
-
Daily performances
Ryan Stevenson led East St. Louis with 15 points, while Christian Jones finished with 13 and Macaleab Rich added 12.
Belleville East (1-0) visits Edwardsville on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. East St. Louis (0-1) visits Alton on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.