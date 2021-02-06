 Skip to main content
Recap: Belleville East downs East St. Louis
Recap: Belleville East downs East St. Louis

Belleville East downed East St. Louis 66-57 Saturday at East St. Louis.

Ryan Stevenson led East St. Louis with 15 points, while Christian Jones finished with 13 and Macaleab Rich added 12.

Belleville East (1-0) visits Edwardsville on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. East St. Louis (0-1) visits Alton on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

