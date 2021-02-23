 Skip to main content
Recap: Belleville East gets by East St. Louis
Belleville East got by visiting East St. Louis 69-66 Tuesday.

Ryan Stevenson was the leading scorer for East St. Louis with 23 points and Christian Jones added 22.

Belleville East (6-0) visits O'Fallon on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. East St. Louis (3-3) will host Alton on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

