Recap: Belleville East triumphs over Hazelwood East

Belleville East triumphed over Hazelwood East 80-28 Saturday at Alton.
-
Youngsters do their part as Fort Zumwalt North advances to Borgia tourney final
-
King, Mascoutah take over in second half, pull away for victory over Columbia
-
Abbey leads University City past host and back to Borgia tourney final
-
Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter
-
Recap: Lift For Life triumphs over Metro-East Lutheran
Jordan Pickett led Belleville East with 22 points, while Alan Mason finished with 11 and Tallis Lowery added 10. Semaj Jacobs was the leading scorer for Hazelwood East with 10 points.
Belleville East (2-1) hosts Metro-East Lutheran on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Hazelwood East (1-2) goes on the road to play Mehlville on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.