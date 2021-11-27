 Skip to main content
Recap: Belleville East triumphs over Hazelwood East
Recap: Belleville East triumphs over Hazelwood East

Belleville East triumphed over Hazelwood East 80-28 Saturday at Alton.

Jordan Pickett led Belleville East with 22 points, while Alan Mason finished with 11 and Tallis Lowery added 10. Semaj Jacobs was the leading scorer for Hazelwood East with 10 points.

Belleville East (2-1) hosts Metro-East Lutheran on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Hazelwood East (1-2) goes on the road to play Mehlville on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m.

