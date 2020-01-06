Recap: Belleville East triumphs over Madison, Illinois

Eric Wade had 10 points and 10 rebounds to propel Belleville East past visiting Madison, Illinois 60-29 Monday.
The Lancers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 11 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Belleville East were Braxton Stacker (16) and Ethyn Brown (11). The other leading rebounder for Belleville East was Jordan Pickett (8).
Belleville East (10-5) will host Collinsville on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Madison, Illinois (9-7) plays at home against First Baptist Academy on Friday at 7:30 p.m.