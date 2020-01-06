Recap: Belleville East triumphs over Madison, Illinois
0 comments

Recap: Belleville East triumphs over Madison, Illinois

  • 0
Subscribe for 99¢

Eric Wade had 10 points and 10 rebounds to propel Belleville East past visiting Madison, Illinois 60-29 Monday.

The Lancers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 11 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Belleville East were Braxton Stacker (16) and Ethyn Brown (11). The other leading rebounder for Belleville East was Jordan Pickett (8).

Belleville East (10-5) will host Collinsville on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Madison, Illinois (9-7) plays at home against First Baptist Academy on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 1/31. Collinsville (13-0) def. Althoff (4-8), 61-27 today.2. CBC (6-4) tied Christian Brothers-Memphis , 68-68 Thursday…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports