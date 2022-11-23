Recap: Belleville West breezes by Danville

Belleville West breezed by visiting Danville 62-41 Wednesday.
Danvilles turned the ball over eight times compared to Belleville Wests six. Daylen Byrd led Belleville West with 16 points, while Jordan Lacey finished with 14 and Brandon Scott added 14. O'Shawn Jones-Winslow led Danville with 13 points. The leading rebounder for Belleville West was Quincy Cotton (8).
Belleville West (2-0) plays at home against Champaign Centennial on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Danville (0-2) goes on the road to play Mahomet-Seymour on Friday at 4:45 p.m.