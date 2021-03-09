 Skip to main content
Recap: Belleville West breezes by O'Fallon
Recap: Belleville West breezes by O'Fallon

Belleville West breezed by O'Fallon 64-45 Tuesday at O'Fallon.

Ty Lampley led Belleville West with 17 points, while J'luan Patterson finished with 17 and Tommie Williams added 12. Dashaun Mosely was the leading scorer for O'Fallon with 16 points and Latrell Bonner added 11.

