Recap: Belleville West defeats Sacred Heart-Griffin
Recap: Belleville West defeats Sacred Heart-Griffin

Belleville West defeated Sacred Heart-Griffin 70-66 Wednesday at Lincoln, Illinois.

Daylen Byrd led Belleville West with 17 points, while David Marshall Jr. finished with 16 and Travion Hines added 10. Zach Hawkinson led the way for Sacred Heart-Griffin with 27 points and Mike Utinske added 16.

Belleville West (2-0) plays at home against Champaign Centennial on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Sacred Heart-Griffin (0-2) visits Mahomet-Seymour on Friday at 4:45 p.m.

