Recap: Belleville West downs Belleville East

Belleville West downed visiting Belleville East 67-58 Saturday.
Free throw shooting was key to the Maroons win. Belleville West connected on 19 of 32 attempts, while the Lancers made just 10 of 13. The leading scorers for Belleville West were Tommie Williams (20), Ty Lampley (12), Dwight Newsome Jr. (12), J'luan Patterson (11) and Javieon Wallace (10). Ethyn Brown led the way for Belleville East with 21 points and Alan Mason added 12.
Belleville West (9-4) goes on the road to play O'Fallon on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Belleville East (10-1) travels to Collinsville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.