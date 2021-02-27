Recap: Belleville West downs Madison, Illinois

Dwight Newsome Jr. had a game-high 26 points to lead Belleville West to a 59-51 win over visiting Madison, Illinois Saturday.
Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Trojans. Madison, Illinois could only hit on two of eight, while the Maroons made 15 of 20. Also finishing in double figures for Belleville West were Ty Lampley (16) and J'luan Patterson (10). Eric Hurst led the way for Madison, Illinois with 18 points and Erwin Baker Jr. added 11.
Belleville West (6-3) plays at home against East St. Louis on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Madison, Illinois (0-8) visits Althoff on Friday at 7:30 p.m.