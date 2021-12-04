 Skip to main content
Recap: Belleville West downs McCluer
Recap: Belleville West downs McCluer

Belleville West downed McCluer 61-54 Saturday at Mount Vernon, Illinois.

The leading scorers for Belleville West were Damien Farley (14), Travion Hines (10), Myles Liddell (10) and David Marshall Jr. (10). John Baker was the leading scorer for McCluer with 22 points and Dennis Keyes added 10.

Belleville West (3-3) hosts Collinsville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. McCluer (0-3) plays at home against Granite City on Monday, December 13 at 7:30 p.m.

