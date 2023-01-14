 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Belleville West downs MICDS

David Marshall Jr. had a game-high 26 points to lead Belleville West to a 66-58 win over MICDS Saturday at Althoff.

The Maroons used strong free throw shooting to lift them to victory hitting 82 percent (23 of 28) for the game. The Rams made eight of 13 from the charity stripe. Also finishing in double figures for Belleville West were Myles Liddell (20) and Daylen Byrd (14). Marcus Coleman led MICDS with 14 points, while Jayden Banks finished with 12 and Jason Stokes added 11.

Belleville West (8-10) goes on the road to play Hazelwood Central on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. MICDS (11-5) goes on the road to play Principia on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

