Recap: Belleville West downs MICDS

The Maroons used strong free throw shooting to lift them to victory hitting 82 percent (23 of 28) for the game. The Rams made eight of 13 from the charity stripe. Also finishing in double figures for Belleville West were Myles Liddell (20) and Daylen Byrd (14). Marcus Coleman led MICDS with 14 points, while Jayden Banks finished with 12 and Jason Stokes added 11.